Hosting A New Year Party? These Farmhouses Are The Hot Spots
Hosting a New Year get-together or party to welcome the new decade memorably? If your house is not a big enough space for that, check out these farmhouses in and around Hyderabad, and start the countdown to 2020.
Syna Farms
Nestled amidst massive greenery, there's so much do to at Syna Farms in Kothur while chilling with your fam. A garden, outdoor eating area, crazy good nooks and corners with Buddha statues, and garden decor accents. The rooms are simple but equally beautiful, and they can accommodate 12 members. There is a huge projector inside with lovely seating arranged on the floor. For those of you who like the idea of a movie night, this might be a saviour.
TripThrill Deccan Farm House
Surrounded by thick green trees and gardens, TripThrill Deccan Farm House is almost hidden in the foliage. It comes with a tiny patio that has cane chairs, and a garden with swings and trees; although it is a one-bedroom stay, it is super spacious, well-equipped, and can accommodate six people comfortably. Planning to have a cook-off? The kitchen is loaded with crockery, utensils, a microwave oven, and a stove, so you know your cooking woes (whether you're making Maggie or something fancy) are pretty much sorted.
MS Farms
Putting quite get-togethers aside, if you want to host a pool party as they do in the movies, this impressive modern farmhouse comes with a garden, posh furniture, a TV lounge, and a pool. MS Farms is a villa turned into a farmhouse that can accommodate 12 people comfortably. You can chill by the poolside on rattan chairs and take a dive in the clean blue waters, have a barbecue party or a game night in the garden, make some popcorn in the fully equipped kitchen and binge watch movies in the TV lounge and welcome 2020 in full swing.
- Room Rent: ₹ 26000
Splender Farm Stay
Smacked right in the centre of sprawling farms, Splender Farm Stay is located in Pamulaparthy Village in Siddipet, which is barely an hour and a half away from Hyderabad. This is a 4BHK stay which means it's perfect for reunions. The fact that it can accommodate over 40 people is what makes it truly awesome, though. So this is a sweet pad for your crazy New Year Party. We mean, they've got a dance floor too. Psst, This is a pet-friendly farmhouse so you don't have to leave your beloved behind.
Sahas Farmstay
Are you planning a party with your peeps that includes music, barbeque, and pool? Then you've got to check into Sahas Farmstay that doesn't cut down on luxury. What we're loving is the pool and barbeque enclosure along with plenty of indoor games, rain dance and a projector (at an additional cost). It can accommodate 10 people in two bedrooms, so maybe a sleepover would be a little congested.
- Room Rent: ₹ 4500
Vintage Vanam
If your idea of a get-together is spending quality time with the people you love, a short 30-minute drive from Hi-tech City is Vintage Vanam, a rustic farmhouse. Old wooden doors, wooden roofs, vintage cupboards, vintage wall decor like grandfather clocks, lanterns, dressing tables and beds that look straight out of a history book — this old-world charm has one bedroom that can accommodate four people. Yup, that does call for a small reunion. Chit-chat in their outdoor space that has eccentric artefacts that date back to centuries, and click lots of good pictures to remember 2019.
- Room Rent: ₹ 3000
