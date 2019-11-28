Hosting A New Year Party? These Farmhouses Are The Hot Spots

Smacked right in the centre of sprawling farms, Splender Farm Stay is located in Pamulaparthy Village in Siddipet, which is barely an hour and a half away from Hyderabad. This is a 4BHK stay which means it's perfect for reunions. The fact that it can accommodate over 40 people is what makes it truly awesome, though. So this is a sweet pad for your crazy New Year Party. We mean, they've got a dance floor too. Psst, This is a pet-friendly farmhouse so you don't have to leave your beloved behind.

