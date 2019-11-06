Let's accept the fact, your furniture makes or breaks the style statement that you want for a space. So, whether you’re shopping for an office or for your home, head to one of these furniture markets that’ll offer more than one thrifty economical to do up a space.
Keep Your Pockets Loaded Before You Head To These Top Furniture Markets In Hyderabad
Begum Bazaar
This place is the begum of all bazaars. We mean it when we say this. Begum Bazaar is renowned for the variety of items sold here. You can find décor, kitchen essentials, cosmetics, daily use items, perfumes, including furniture. You can buy everything from sofa sets, dining tables, modular kitchens, cabinets, wardrobes and designer fittings to office furniture. This place is one of the largest commercial markets in Hyderabad and retailers from all across the country deal with products from here. The shops open at 10 AM and close at 11 PM. Also, it is closed on Sundays.
Moazzam Jahi Market
This market packs in good deals and beautiful architecture. You can find dozens of stalls and shops lined up in the market selling old school furniture. Yes, the place is a bit crowded but it's an experience to make a way through the crowd. Also, this is one of the markets that fall into the category of cheap places for shopping in the city. The timings here are 10 AM to 11.30 PM.
Shilparamam
Shilparamam is another spot where you can have an incredible furniture shopping experience. You can find products that showcase the authentic culture of the state. There are also varied antique furniture found to take home some rustic prized possessions. This opens at 10:30 AM to 8:30 PM.
Sultan Bazaar
Located between Abids and Koti, Sultan Bazaar is an old street market. This crowded street market has a wide range of options for furniture. But you need to dig in to find the best for the best deals. It’s also a great place to pick up accessories or handicraft products. They are all sold at a reasonable price. Here, street shopping is certainly at its best.
Nampally
This hub for shopping in Hyderabad is known for diversity. The market stocks up almost everything. You will get what you are looking for at this place. And the best part is this place doesn’t hurt your pocket. You’ll find simpler furniture here which will definitely fit in your budget. The best part is that there are many stores selling curtains, mattresses, and much more, so you can get a lot sorted for your home in one trip. About the timings, they are open from 10 AM to 11 PM everyday.
