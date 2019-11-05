Looking for some good places to eat is quite an easy job, but looking for places that promise a fun time with great food might be a difficult job. So, to help you find your choice, we have curated a list of top places to eat in AS Rao Nagar. Though these aren’t all, we’ve tried to fit into this list as many options as we could. There are many in AS Rao Nagar, that you must check out when you visit the area.
Let’s Get Diggin’: Try Out These Top Places To Eat In AS Rao Nagar
The Coffee Cup
Just a few metres away from the main road, this is one of the oldest cafés in this area or probably the oldest. Be it your love for coffee, your search for some solitude, your wish to spend quality time with your buddies, or simply the search of a place offering delectable food, The Coffee Cup has it all. The cosy interiors, the vibes, and the lip-smacking dishes do work their magic on the visitors. No kidding; and this is the reason why this place is steadily climbing higher and higher and remains crowded. Forgot to add, there are lots of books to read and also, they have many indoor games to play and this place is pet-friendly. Plus, you get to attend fun events (mostly on Friday nights) and workshops on weekends.
- Price for two: ₹ 500
Top Of The World
This a casual dining restaurant, located on the sixth floor on the rooftop. The place goes by its name and proves to be quite a delight to the stomach and the taste buds. The ambience will please you with its twinkling bulbs. They have both indoor and outdoor seating.
Coming to food, there are fewer places in AS Rao Nagar to have good soups and starters, and this stands one among them. From Continental to Chinese, the menu will take you through a lot of dishes (dominated by non-vegetarian dishes but has a good amount of veg options too). It is a great place for a family dinner or for a lunch date with your best pals.
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
The Joint Al- Mandi
If you want a typical mandi experience, visit this place. The menu is rich and packed with flavours. But again, we would suggest this place for meat lovers. Also without the meetha, how a meal can be complete? Here, they have limited options in sweets - Kesar Rabdi, Double Ka Meetha, Khubani Ka Meetha, and Kadu Ki Kheer. The restaurant’s decor is casual, comfy and exciting.
- Price for two: ₹ 600
Terrace Grill
The next time you feel like taking your maiden out on a date, this is where you should go! It is a casual dining restaurant offering a beautiful ambiance paired up with an outdoor seating area. The place serves Andhra, Chinese and North Indian cuisine along with an array of spirits and cocktails to choose from. You will fall in love with everything that lands on your plate and into your mouth. The menu of this restaurant will have you coming back for more.
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
Nanking CR
- Price for two: ₹ 800
Bakasura Restaurant
As the name represents, Bakasura Restaurant is more inclined towards the non-veg dishes with a few veg options. They serve three different cuisines — South Indian, North Indian, and Chinese. The quantity may disappoint you for a few starters but not the quality. Talking about the ambience, it does provide you a space with a royal touch. The ceilings donning pretty lamps with the right lighting do set the mood. Also, the price you pay for the whole experience is under INR 1,000 for two. Sounds like a good deal?
- Price for two: ₹ 800
