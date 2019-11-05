Let’s Get Diggin’: Try Out These Top Places To Eat In AS Rao Nagar

This a casual dining restaurant, located on the sixth floor on the rooftop. The place goes by its name and proves to be quite a delight to the stomach and the taste buds. The ambience will please you with its twinkling bulbs. They have both indoor and outdoor seating.

Coming to food, there are fewer places in AS Rao Nagar to have good soups and starters, and this stands one among them. From Continental to Chinese, the menu will take you through a lot of dishes (dominated by non-vegetarian dishes but has a good amount of veg options too). It is a great place for a family dinner or for a lunch date with your best pals.

