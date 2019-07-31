A Unique Combination Of Veg Stew & Quinoa Upma Only At This Place!

Bars

Resign Sky Bar

Hi Tech City, Hyderabad
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Ohris Cyber Grub, 5th Floor, Plot 4/1, 4/2 & 64, Huda Techno Enclave, Hitech City, Hyderabad

What Makes It Awesome?

"Veg Stew with Quinoa Upma". The dish name itself describes the perfect blend of taste and health together. This is my favourite among all the Veg Main course dishes. The exotic Veg stew served on the bed of Quinoa Upma simply hits your tastebuds to its peak. All thanks to Chef Ganesh for making such delicacies at Resign Skybar.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Big Group

