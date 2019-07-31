"Veg Stew with Quinoa Upma". The dish name itself describes the perfect blend of taste and health together. This is my favourite among all the Veg Main course dishes. The exotic Veg stew served on the bed of Quinoa Upma simply hits your tastebuds to its peak. All thanks to Chef Ganesh for making such delicacies at Resign Skybar.
A Unique Combination Of Veg Stew & Quinoa Upma Only At This Place!
Bars
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
- Wi-Fi Available
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Big Group
Also On Resign Sky Bar
Bars
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
- Wi-Fi Available
Comments (0)