Vana Vihari is a community-based eco-tourism resort in Maredumilli — a sleepy hamlet in the East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh. You can properly unplug from the outside world and step into a jungle at Vana Vihari Resort. This resort is managed by the forest department, and it's home to jungle cats, magpie robin, rare species of butterflies, and unlike other resorts in Maredumilli, this is located close to the village. Spread across a massive property, you can take long strolls, say hello to monkeys and doggos, and sit on a bench with a book.
The accommodation is simple but it's located amidst lush greenery. Before you wander away, let us tell you that they have Hilltop Guest House (rooms perched on a hill, as the name suggests), Bison Cottages (very rustic), Pre-Fabricated Cottages (quaint rooms with garden porches but slightly ill-maintained), Wooden Cottages (luxe of all, which resembles an independent house), and deluxe rooms. The deluxe rooms are for those who are looking for a stay to spend just the night and explore the outdoors during the day. It is priced at INR 1,500 a night, and the other rooms are priced between INR 1,500 and INR 3,000.
Wooden Cottages To Stunning Views: This Resort In Maredumilli Is So Green
Most of the rooms are not well-maintained and the service is quite terrible. Although they have a canteen, it's closed for the most part. Also, if you are traveling in a large group that includes women, expect the resort to throw a fit. The other concern is their website is always down and you have to book your rooms in advance (because this resort is almost always fully booked), which means you have to transfer cash in advance without having a choice to pick a room of your choice. Be prepared for all this before you get here.
If you cannot find food in their canteen, step out and head over to Gouri Restaurant or any eatery dotted around this resort. You've got to try out their local cuisine — bamboo chicken, bamboo biryani, cashew nuts curry. Also, do note that except BSNL no other mobile carrier has network connectivity here.
