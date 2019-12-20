Vintage Decor & Rustic Vibes: Take A Break From The Urban Life & Drop By At This Farmhouse

Take a step back from the modern age and go down the memory lane to the olden times. A short 30-minute drive from Hitech City is Vintage Vanam, a rustic farmhouse. So what makes it awesome? Well, this farmhouse is full of eccentric surprises. If you've ever been to a village, you'll immediately connect with the vibe of this house. Old wooden doors, wooden roofs, vintage cupboards, vintage wall decor like grandfather clocks, lanterns, dressing tables and beds that look straight out of a history book — there's nothing remotely modern in its architecture, except for the bathroom, phew!

This farmhouse also boasts an open space which has a sit-out arrangement in the centre. Take a stroll and spot a 14th-century structure that belonged to Shivaji Maharaj's palace. To add a South Indian vibe, they've got a chariot from 1910 and Ongole Bulls statues set in the open space. We're thinking of photoshoots and lots of Insta-worthy pictures.

Planning a stay? This farmhouse has one bedroom, three bathrooms, and can accommodate four guests. They also serve authentic Telugu cuisine which is homely and healthy.