Midnight Treks To Banana Boat Ride: Here's What To Do In Gokarna

We're a little bummed out that Hyderabad doesn't have a happening beachside scene going on but we're also relieved that this beachy wonder is just a few hours away from the city. Gokarna, a beachside town in Karnataka is, thankfully, just 652 kilometres away (closer than most other similar coastlines), and there's just so much to do there. If you're planning to take a few days off and head over to this coastal wonderland, here's what all you can do in Gokarna.