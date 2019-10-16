Wholesale markets are the best choice to shop in bulk at prices that won't hurt the wallet. Be it clothes, jewellery, home decor, or everyday items, Hyderabad is no stranger to bustling bazaars. Wear comfy clothes, carry a lot of change, and fire up your bargaining skills at these wholesale markets in Hyderabad.
Get Your Bargaining Game On At These Wholesale Markets In Hyderabad
Begum Bazar
Will you believe if we tell you this market is 150 years old? Named after Humda Begum, wife of a Nizam king, Begum Bazar has stores for everything, clothing, cosmetics, brassware, and other household knick-knacks. This bazar is close to Charminar (take the hint) and we suggest you walk through this market because it gets congested with vehicles.
General Bazaar
Delhi has Sarojini Nagar and Hyderabad has General Bazaar. If you're looking for affordable yet quality clothes, get here. The roads are narrow but the number of stores will make up for it. Clothing for men, women, kids, sarees, footwear, and artificial jewellery — you've hit jackpot. Plus, you'll find several wholesale stores for stationery and fabric too.
Choodi Bazar
Got a wedding coming up or prepping for a festival? Make a trip to Old City and hit up Choodi Bazar (AKA Laad Bazar). If you haven't guessed it already, this bazaar predominantly sells bangles of all kinds along with other jewellery. This bazar has rows and rows of stores and tiny stalls that stock up the most amazing collection of glass and metal bangles with all sorts of designs on them. But that's not all. You can also get your hands on khada dupattas.
Jummerat Bazar
This market is set up every Thursday near Begum Bazar and there's no limit on what you can find here. We're saying that because this market is informally known as Chor Bazar. Home decor, sports kits, carpentry kits, second-hand cycles, and clothes, you never know what you might spot. We heard they sell good brass decor pieces, so try your luck.
Antique Market
Doing up your home? Looking for a unique gift? Pay a visit to this market in Murghi Chowk. Tucked inside Old City, there is an array of shops that sell all kinds of Nizami antiques. From regal crockery to chandeliers, treasure chests, mirrors, and photo frames – haggle a little and score awesome. All the items here might not be original, but even the replicas look convincing.
Gudimalkapur Flower Market
A visual treat for the eyes, take a walk in this market and spot more than a hundred varieties of flowers. This flower market in Gudimalkapur near Mehdipatnam starts at four in the morning and continues doing business till sunset. If you're looking for roses in every possible colour, you can buy them from here in kilos at an alarmingly cheap price. From bouquets to loose flowers, they also sell other flowers like lilies, orchids, carnations.
