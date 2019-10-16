Get Your Bargaining Game On At These Wholesale Markets In Hyderabad

Got a wedding coming up or prepping for a festival? Make a trip to Old City and hit up Choodi Bazar (AKA Laad Bazar). If you haven't guessed it already, this bazaar predominantly sells bangles of all kinds along with other jewellery. This bazar has rows and rows of stores and tiny stalls that stock up the most amazing collection of glass and metal bangles with all sorts of designs on them. But that's not all. You can also get your hands on khada dupattas.

