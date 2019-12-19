For Pizza With A Twist, Check Out This Pizza Outlet In Sindhi Colony

Pizza with a desi twist. Did that perk up your spirits? The Taste Of Italy - Wood Fire Pizza in Sindhi Colony is where you can grab some. Sharing its space with Keventers, Gabru Di Chaap, and more food outlets, if you find yourself in Sindhi Colony, and want to try pizza from someplace other than Pizza Den (We love Pizza Den, guys), go here. As the name suggests, they specialise in wood-fired pizza, and we went straight for Peri Peri Paneer Pizza. That's what they recommended too. One bite and you can tell the cheese is quite Indian and so are the flavours. A great fusion of east meets west, and we polished the entire pizza within minutes. They also serve up pasta, nibbles like French fries, cheese balls, and garlic bread.