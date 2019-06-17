Explore This Lesser Known French Colony Just A Few KM Away From Kakinada

Did you know there's a French colony that is a part of Pondicherry near our twin states? If you've got nothing exciting planned for the weekend or already wondering about long weekends, consider driving down to Yanam. At a distance of 30 kilometres from Kakinada, this place is a small yet interesting town which also has a picturesque beach. Explore the blend of French and Telugu cultures by walking through the quiet streets of Yanam where you might spot buildings that were built by the French and Dutch. Yes, Yanam was a Dutch colony prior to the French settlement which only adds to the historic beauty of this place.

There's a lot you can see here. You've got ancient Hindu temples, Grand Mosque, Catholic Church, and the Yanam beach. You can hire a boat at the Ferry Road and go through the mangrove forests on the Godavari River. Other than these attractions, Yanam also boasts a replica of the Eiffel tower (we're not kidding) which has a restaurant and a conference hall, too. Now that monsoon is almost making its way in our lives, this is a good time to check out this place.

We're thinking of Instagram worthy pictures at the beach and a panoramic view of the Bay of Bengal from the replicated Eiffel tower. And don't worry, there are a number of decent hotels where you can plan your stay.

