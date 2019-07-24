Waterfalls, Caves And Root Bridges: Let Cherrapunji Wow You With Its Natural Wonders

Located in the heart of Meghalaya, a.k.a the ‘abode of clouds’, Cherrapunji is not only a nature lover’s paradise but also filled with thrilling experiences for the adventurous soul.

Make your way through a jungle trail to reach the world famous and one of a kind, Double Decker Living Root Bridge. The bridges are tangles of massive thick roots, which have been intermingled to form a bridge that can hold several people at a time. An incredible example of how nature has worked together with man to help make the lives of the locals here easier. Located at a height of 2400m, reaching this bridge might be a task but one that’s totally worth it! Do remember to carry enough bottles of water to keep yourself hydrated.

Also known as the wettest place on Earth, Cherrapunji has some of India’s highest waterfalls. Visit the legendary Nohkalikai Falls (India’s tallest plunge waterfall), the tiered Wakaba falls, the popular Dainthlen falls (natural rock carvings there narrate the story of a ‘thlen’ or a python which was killed at the top of the waterfall) and the seven-segmented Nohsngithiang Falls (a.k.a Seven Sisters Falls).

Popularly known as ‘God’s own garden’, the Mawlynnong village in Cherrapunji is Asia’s cleanest village. With tiny huts, cobbled streets, manicured lawns, and squeaky clean surroundings, you may feel like you have stepped into a fairy-land.

If adventure caving has been on your bucket list for sometime, be ready to strike it off the list in Cherrapunji. The place has a number of breath-taking natural limestone caves, namely Krem Mawsmai, Krem Mamluh and Krem Umshyrpi, where you can explore the wonders of stalagmite and stalactite.

This one’s for the adrenaline junkies. Indulge in a thrilling experience of gliding across the verdant valleys of Cherrapunji with a kickass zip-lining experience. Superior equipment helps you soar across the breathtaking valleys, and get a bird’s eye-view of the scenic wonders of Cherrapunji.

If you have had enough adventure for a single trip then head for some chill time to Thangkarang Park, a popular picnic spot with spectacular views of Bangladesh.

Best way to reach Cherrapunji? We would strongly recommend a road trip because of scenic drive. However, if you wish to save time and commute by air, take a flight to Guwahati Airport, which is the second nearest airport and is located 181 kilometers away from Cherrapunji. Also, Guwahati Railway Station is the closest to the town and is connected to all the major cities. You can take a train till here, and later hire a taxi or board a bus to reach Cherrapunji.