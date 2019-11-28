Calling All Brekkie Lovers! Hit Up These Places For All-Day English Breakfasts

As if we need even more reason to love Terminal 11 (huge shout out to their open mic and live Music nights!), their all-day breakfast is a cherry on the cake. Their portions are big enough for the gluts that we are – we’re talking triple decker sandwiches and bacon in their English breakfast (which come with eggs, fries and grilled tomatoes!). What’s awesome? You can spend hours here by yourself with a book in hand, sipping on coffee and making your way through your eggs on toast and no one will bother you.