Breakfast can be the most satisfying meal of the day if done properly. And we, city folks, sure love a good ol' artery-busting all-English fry-up! So if you're craving that classic combo, check out our top full English breakfast picks - this can be the brunch to perk up your day.
Calling All Brekkie Lovers! Hit Up These Places For All-Day English Breakfasts
Flurys
Kolkata’s favourite bakery serves an all-day breakfast platter like no other in the city. Breakfast at Flury’s is a classic, we are talking crispy bacon, chicken sausages, hash browns, baked beans, Egg Benedict, French toast, peach & praline all-day oats, pancakes and don’t even get us started on the sandwich menu. The original Flury’s sandwich is a classic English wafer thin sandwich, one hand slice triangle per potion. Flury’s has also been the destination for a fine cup of tea for generations.
- Price for two: ₹ 400
Terminal_11
As if we need even more reason to love Terminal 11 (huge shout out to their open mic and live Music nights!), their all-day breakfast is a cherry on the cake. Their portions are big enough for the gluts that we are – we’re talking triple decker sandwiches and bacon in their English breakfast (which come with eggs, fries and grilled tomatoes!). What’s awesome? You can spend hours here by yourself with a book in hand, sipping on coffee and making your way through your eggs on toast and no one will bother you.
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
Raj Spanish Cafe
For a taste of Spain right here in the city, walk into this small cafe in Kolkata’s phiringipara. It is the best place for comfort food. With a menu that offers Italian, Mexican and Spanish breakfast combos, sandwiches, tea, coffees, and sinful desserts, everyone is sure to find something they love. Combo of scrambled eggs, toast, tea/coffee and juice; Spanish omelette; baked cheese Empanadas filled with cheese and onion and sprinkled with demerara sugar. The cafe also serves basic bowls of cornflakes and muesli for all the frugal eaters.
- Price for two: ₹ 350
Whistling Kettle
Get a taste of Darjeeling’s famous Keventer’s breakfast platters (we’re talking sausages, bacon, ham, salami – the works!) at Whistling Kettle. If the pork overload doesn’t tempt you, the Nathmulls special teas will. This quaint café with its wooden feel and cosy interiors makes for a perfect breakfast ‘any time of the day’ spot.
- Price for two: ₹ 600
Wanderwall
This cute little cafe does a satisfying English brekkie made up of two pieces of sausage, two bacon rashers, two eggs, a grilled tomato or hash browns, baked beans or sauteed mushrooms, two pieces of toast, juice and coffee or tea. You can order a side of baked beans on toast separately as well. They also do continental and American versions of the same. And French toast and pancakes with maple syrup.
- Price for two: ₹ 800
The French Loaf
A cozy little cafe located on the busy Elgin Road area has a decor that perfectly cuts you off from the chaos outside and let you be in peace. Very few breakfast joints in Kolkata can boast of a selection of hot, fresh and delectable croissants that come in five tasty flavours - veg/chicken, jam, chocolate and cheese croissants. There’s a wide variety of flavoured breads to go with a side order of omelettes. Indulge your palate in blueberry and chocolate muffins or order a sandwich with a wide choice of breads (masala cheese, caramelized onion foccaci, Italian cheese).
- Price for two: ₹ 300
Biker’s Cafe
Bikers is synonymous with all-day breakfast in Kolkata – they have Breakfast Pizza – how can we not love them? The pizza comes laden with bits of crispy bacon and fried eggs and is absolute breakfast goals. We love how they take international breakfast dishes and add a ‘Biker’s twist’ to them. We also love the Samui Benedict (eggs benedict cooked Thai style!) and the full-throttle American Platter. Beware: the portions are giant, you may want to share!
- Price for two: ₹ 1100
Mrs Magpie
This quaint little cafe's full English has two eggs (fried or scrambled), three chicken sausages, grilled tomato, baked beans, sauteed mushrooms, and two slices of toast. Wash it down with fresh juice or a cup of coffee or tea. The bacon rashers have to be ordered separately and for an extra cost.
- Price for two: ₹ 650
Paris Cafe
Obvious from its name, Paris Café’s French theme is on fleek. This place is a photographer’s heaven with a menu that is as avante-garde as the place itself. Don’t miss the super fluffy red velvet pancakes (served with chocolate sauce) on their all-day breakfast menu. Must try is the big helping of homemade roesti, sausages, grilled tomato, baked beans and eggs made just the way you would like it.
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
Wise Owl
This is one of the first joints outside 5-star cafes to serve an all-day English brekkie platter that's been very popular. You get two fried eggs, two sausages (choice of pork or chicken), French fries and bacon with two pieces of toast. You can also ask for a side of baked beans and/or hash browns. And a cup of coffee (though they don't make that very well). We love the outside seating area overlooking a nice old house.
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
