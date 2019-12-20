Indulge In The Best Authentic Punjabi Fare At This Bhawanipur Eatery

From the hustling gullies of Amritsar to the scintillating streets of Kolkata, Amritsari Haveli in Bhawanipur brings to you the authentic taste of the oh-so-wonderful Punjabi cuisine for a heavenly gastronomical journey. Enjoy hearty, authentic Punjabi food served with oodles love.

This small, cosy restaurant boasts of a wide selection of palatable quick bites, starters and mains. Culinary delights like Aloo-Tikki with Chole, Sooji Golgappe, Kathi rolls, Soya Chaap and kebabs among others will leave you yearning for more. Their Dahi Bhalla is a must try. It's a crime if you miss out on their Amritsari Chole Bhature or the delish Aloo Parantha along with tempting, hot Gulab Jamuns.

For mains, go for the Butter Naan or Lachcha Parantha combo served along with your choice of paneer gravy or dal. The premium non-veg combos are served with two pieces of Chicken Tikka, Naan/Parantha along with your choice from mains - Chicken Bharta, Amritsari Kadai Chicken, Amritsari Butter Chicken, Tandoori Chicken Butter Masala, Reshmi Chicken Butter Masala. End your scrumptious meal on a sweet note - hot Gulab Jamun with Rabri sounds awesome, right? Or wash it all down with their signature lassis and Masala Chaas.

A meal is definitely worth every penny. You're not going to regret a visit here, trust us!