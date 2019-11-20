Make Sure You Stop By These Cafes Before The Year Ends

Located in Kankurgachi, Falam is the city's first fruit cafe that makes your favourite food using fruits. Yes. You heard that right! All the food - be it soup, pasta, chaat or desserts — they're all whipped up using fruits. The Beetroot Papri Chaat is a must try —you won't even feel like you're eating beetroot. It tastes exactly how a regular Papri Chaat tastes but without the unhealthy stuff. The hummus dip is made using avocado and bell peppers and it was so good that we had to order another portion.