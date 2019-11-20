Make Sure You Stop By These Cafes Before The Year Ends

So many new cafes opened this year. We checked them all out and have made you a list of the best ones that you must stop by. Check our guide on cafes you must visit before this year comes to an end (we've still got Christmas and New Year's to celebrate guys!).
So many new cafes opened this year. We checked them all out and have made you a list of the best ones that you must stop by. Check our guide on cafes you must visit before this year comes to an end (we've still got Christmas and New Year's to celebrate guys!).
Marbella's
Marbella's, located bang opposite Pancham-Er-Adday, is a quaint, pretty-looking cafe that's sure to give you Spain-like feels. The decor is colourful, minimal and fuss-free. There's also an 'isoulation' section if you want some private time with your loved one or have work to finish. Munch on croissant sandwiches, sweet and savoury waffles, flatbreads and meal bowls while enjoying a cup of tea or coffee. Definitely try the Hummus Bowl.
- Price for two: ₹ 800
Roastery Coffee House
The old canteen of Calcutta South India Club has made way for Hyderabad's well-known Roastery Coffee House and the place is all kinds of awesome. With a 15-page menu dedicated only to coffee, this place must be on the list of all you caffeine addicts out there. They serve great food too — the Roastery Signature Onion Rings, Zucchini Fries, the different kinds of omelettes and pasta are highly recommended.
- Price for two: ₹ 800
Potboiler Coffee House
Imagine curling up on a comfy couch with a good book and a hot cup of coffee. It's nothing short of bliss, right? Well, then head to Potboiler Coffee house to experience all this and more. This literary-themed cafe (they have a Harry Potter corner too!) has a pretty interesting coffee menu with quite a few of them named after books like A Song of Ice and Fire - a mint and chili-based mocha - named after our favourite Game of Thrones series. Potterheads must go for the Butterbeer Latte.
- Price for two: ₹ 600
Cafe #377
After Amra Odbhuth, the city has come up with yet another queer-friendly space called Cafe #377. Named after Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code that was struck down by the Supreme Court in September last year decriminalising homosexuality, this cafe is all about celebrating equality, unity, and the colour pink. You can't miss their Instagram worthy pink burgers, pizzas, momos, cheesy fries, baos, and kebabs.
- Price for two: ₹ 1100
Zeusopolis
Named after the Greek god of sky and thunder, Zeusopolis is the city's first cafe dedicated to Greek cuisine with white walls exuding a Corinthian charm and minimal decor. Definitely order the Spanakopita, Chicken Borek and Moussaka while you're here. Finish it off with their tasty desserts like the Portokalopita or orange cake and Milopita or apple pie.
The Melbourne Cafe
This one in Salt Lake is so Insta-worthy! Done up in red with mugs, mirrors, books, and framed photos of dairy cows, kangaroos and the legendary Australian cricketer Don Bradman adorning its shelves and walls, The Melbourne Cafe is stacked with cookies, sandwiches, lasagna, donuts and burgers. Watch out for their giant chocolate chip cookie - it's a must-have!
- Price for two: ₹ 550
FabCafe
FabCafe is for all you health freaks out there! Well, who said healthy food can't be tasty? Head to Fabcafe on Louden Street for nutritious food cooked using ghee, healthy alternative grains, unrefined jaggery and seasonal high fibre fruit and vegetables. Go for the Chicken Tikka Salad, Mutton Galouti, the different biryani options, Parsi Chicken Dhansak and the Walnut Tart (you can't miss this!). You're going to love it, trust us!
- Price for two: ₹ 1400
Falam
- Price for two: ₹ 250
The Daily
Located in the same lane as Maharaj Tea Stall, The Daily is for all you millennials out there. It offers a unique menu with organic and freshly-prepared food. Best part? They have a zero-waste policy so even their vegetable peels, breads and pasta are used to make different products. You have to try the Pork Belly, Falafel Sandwich and the pasta made in pesto sauce. The hummus is one of the best the city has to offer.
- Price for two: ₹ 900
Ubuntu Community Cafe
Say hello to the city's first vegan cafe. Located inside a narrow lane just off Gariahat, Ubuntu Community Cafe is done up using recycled and upcycled waste like backseats of cars, cardboard boxes and discarded furniture. Besides offering vegan food like 'Sahi Vada' (because 'Dahi Vada' is made the right way using peanut milk), mini burgers made using beetroot and spinach and mock meat, they also organise workshops and open mic nights related to the environment.
