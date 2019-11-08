These Restaurants Offer The Best Chinese In Town

Haka in City Centre 1 in Salt Lake serves a scrumptious spread of a variety of Chinese dishes in both buffet and a-la-carte options. There's wall art reminiscent of the contemporary art styles in China. You should definitely try their dumplings - Spicy Mushroom and Prawn and Scallion Sui Mai is what we'd recommend! The Chengdu Chicken with Dry Red Chillies and Sichuan Pepper is perfect to spice things up a bit. From the regular Sweet and Sour Vegetables to Clay Pot Chicken with Chillies and Basil, they have it all. They have a lot of rice and noodles options but the Five Spice Flavoured Clay Pot Rice and Double Pan Fried Noodles are our personal favourites.