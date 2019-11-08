Chinese food in Kolkata dates back to the 18th century when Chinese locals moved to the city and made it their home. The city's Chinatown or Tangra, like its called, is known for its Chinese and Cantonese food. Besides, there are host of other restaurants serving amazing Chinese food. Here, we list 10 of our favourites.
These Restaurants Offer The Best Chinese In Town
The Blue Poppy
Blue Poppy has to be on the list when it comes to Chinese food. If you are a Chinese food addict, you must have definitely eaten here (well, go now if you haven't!). Run by Doma Wang, this restaurant serves authentic and flavoursome Chinese cuisine. Try the Pork Shapta, Rum Chicken and Orange Chicken and you'll know what we are talking about. Vegetarians must try the Stir Fried Greens and the Mushroom Shapta.
- Price for two: ₹ 500
Tung Fong
Run by Monica Liu, Tung Fong is an iconic restaurant on Park Street with a sophisticated seating arrangement and elegant interiors. If wine and dine is your thing, then this is the place to go. Make sure you order their Kung Pao Chicken, Veg Wantons and Chilli Garlic Pepper Fish. They offer both buffet and a la carte options.
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
Flavours Of China
This is, without a doubt, one of the most popular restaurants for Chinese food in the city. Located on Park Street, Flavours of China boasts an old-world charm and is perfect for a family dinner. The Lat Me Kai, Sizzling Exotic Vegetables and Pan Fried Mixed Meat Noodles (they come with both prawns and pork!) have our heart and you should try them too!
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
Momo I Am
Another go-to restaurant for Chinese food, Momo I Am serves delish noodle and rice bowls that'll make your heart happy. Their Pork Short Ribs, Slow Cooked Pork Rice Bowl and Satay Noodle Bowl are heavenly. If you love dimsums, go for the Truffle Oil Veg Crystal Dumplings or the Chicken and Prawn Suimai.
- Price for two: ₹ 800
Haka
Haka in City Centre 1 in Salt Lake serves a scrumptious spread of a variety of Chinese dishes in both buffet and a-la-carte options. There's wall art reminiscent of the contemporary art styles in China. You should definitely try their dumplings - Spicy Mushroom and Prawn and Scallion Sui Mai is what we'd recommend! The Chengdu Chicken with Dry Red Chillies and Sichuan Pepper is perfect to spice things up a bit. From the regular Sweet and Sour Vegetables to Clay Pot Chicken with Chillies and Basil, they have it all. They have a lot of rice and noodles options but the Five Spice Flavoured Clay Pot Rice and Double Pan Fried Noodles are our personal favourites.
- Price for two: ₹ 1400
Golden Joy
A gem of a restaurant located in the city's very own Chinatown - Tangra, Golden Joy does delectable Indian-Chinese dishes. Another place to go to if you like to have a drink with your meal. The dim sums, chopsuey, noodles and rice varieties will leave you spoilt for choice - we personally love the Korean Fish Sticks and Ginger Chicken.
- Price for two: ₹ 900
Tak Heng
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
Overdose
This quaint gem of a place is located on the corner of a narrow lane near Lake Market and serves some of the most amazing Chinese food that we've ever eaten. You can't leave this place without trying their Seafood Shanghai Dumplings, Overdose Special Prawns and Cantonese Noodles. Vegetarians must order the Three Treasure Mushrooms, available in a sauce of your choice.
- Price for two: ₹ 500
Sei Vui
Gorge on the best Chinese food at this restaurant housed in a dormitory that dates back to 1896! Hidden in the bylanes of Tiretti Bazaar, this red brick structure has walls adorned with paintings of the Great Wall of China. Go for the Hokein Noodles - a fusion of hakka and Cantonese noodles. Try their wide selection of squid and lamb dishes as well as the lemon and garlic gravy-based ones.
- Price for two: ₹ 400
The Orient
With a sophisticated ambience and cosy set up, this one is sure to leave you confused (in a good way!) with its wide array of dishes. Go for the Bento boxes and Pot Belly options. All you vegans out there! The Orient also happens to be the very few places in the city that serves vegan food. Go for their vegan stir fry dishes or mains.
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
Comments (0)