Gather Your Squad And Drive To These Best Food Trucks In The City

Why have abs when you can have kebabs? This bright yellow little food truck, operating under two different locations - opposite Gate No 2 Candor, Techspace, and beside Akhankha Bengal Shelter - is a hit among locals for their lip-smacking kebabs and BBQs. Get your hands on chicken BBQ and Prawn BBQ at just INR 75 and INR 120, respectively. Their signature Chicken Chelo Kebab is also a must-try. If you ain't in a mood for some quick bites then try out other options Chicken Kasha, Mutton Kasha or Butter Chicken. Wait, they serve biryani too!