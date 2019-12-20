Science Buffs Can Chill At This Famous Kolkata Museum And Get Nerd-y!

This is the place where we used to go for all our science trips from school. Can you guess the name? It is Birla Industrial and Technological Museum (BITM) on Gurusaday Road.

But a science museum is only for kids, said no one ever! We agree that nothing can be better than this for your kids' infotainment, but that doesn't mean the grown ups can't have fun. If you are a science keeda, BITM can definitely be a place for you to invest your time.

There is an innovation hub, a biotech lab and a library, which you can take a look at. The Innovation Hub is a 2,000-sq ft science laboratory for high school (classes VI to XII) and college students where they are engaged in creative and innovative activities. Moreover, they also hold science demonstration lectures, seminars, camps and fairs for the interested visitors all throughout the year. BITM organises a science camp for kids in summers. This science camp focuses on learning the details of robotics and will only enrol kids of classes X-XII.

Want to mingle with penguins in the Antarctic circle and pat dolphins as they jump out of the glacial waters? This can be made possible with their digital adventure gallery. Want to have a different kind of experience? The museum also has a mock coal mine and offers a 30-minute long guided tour of the mine in batches, every hour, from 10:30am onwards (last show at 05:15pm). The entry fee of the museum ranges between INR 10 and INR 50.