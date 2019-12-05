Shop For Natural, Handmade Apparel, Accessories & Home Decor Products From This City-Based Brand

This city-based brand is where you should shop from if handcrafted stuff is your thing.

Founded by two women entrepreneurs Aanchal and Khushboo, Bunosilo stocks a beautiful and unique collection of handcrafted products for men, women and children. Clothes, footwear, jewellery, bags, home decor and products for kids - Bunosilo makes it all at reasonable rates. It's 'handmade just for you'. Best part? All of it can be customised and personalised just the way you like it. Like for apparel, they customise according to size, colour, length and the silhouette of the garments that suits you. You can even get your name stitched on it! How cool is that! From shirt dresses and breezy tunics to shawls and stoles, all of it is natural and handmade by rural artisans. we can't get over how cute and adorable the ethnic wear (think kurtis, dhoti, waistcoats, kurta pants) and night-suit range for kids is!

Redoing your living room or bedroom? Check out the home decor range that's got all you need - planters, rugs, cushions, beddings, kitchenware, bath accessories, carpets, ceramics, lights and garden supplies too! You can get your names or quotes or themes for your little ones personalised on your cushions and beddings. Their jewellery range has this simplicity and elegance about it despite being bold.

And if these weren't enough, Bunosilo also does stationery and gifts like cards, tags, luggage holders, bookmarks, notepads and office supplies among other gifting options for your loved ones. They'll wrap it up for you and also add a personal message if you'd like.

Prices start at INR 750 and go up to INR 10,000.