Spend A Weekend Amid Wilderness At Dalma Wildlife Sanctuary

This weekend, do something fun instead of sulking at home. Like a weekend getaway to Dalma Wildlife Sanctuary! Nestled between the Dalma Hills near Jamshedpur, this wildlife sanctuary is home to several species of trees, birds and animals, especially elephants. Also get a glimpse of barking deer, leopards, porcupines, sloth bears, spotted deer, giant squirrels and wild boars. Exciting no?

Dalma makes for a great experience with animal and bird sightings, flowing river and trekking trails. If you’re into birdwatching, then the sanctuary is a must visit because you get to see falcons, grey hornbills, Indian peafowl, golden oriole and different kinds of herons, egrets, magpie robins and a lot more.

Spot wild animals in their natural habitat from hideouts within the sanctuary. Deer enclosures have also been made to breed and then release them into the wild.

Ever explored a sanctuary on foot? No. Here’s your chance! Dalma is probably one of the few sanctuaries that allows you to explore the wilderness on foot. The trails are properly marked by the authorities and you can easily roam around under the supervision of a guide. It’s also a paradise for trekkers thanks to its location (think hills and steep slopes!)

Stop by the Shiva Temple frequented by devotees during Shivratri. Then, head to the Dalma Mai shrine and the British-era Majhlabandh and Nichlabandh dams that still stand strong. You might just be able to spot a deer here! Visit the museum cum interpretation centre at Makulakocha to learn more about the flora and fauna in the sanctuary.