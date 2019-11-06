Enjoy A Hearty Breakfast At This Pretty Coffee House In Gariahat!

With Breakfast being the most important meal of the day, we generally tend to skip this due to hurry for our work. But guess what you can halt on your way to your office to Roastery and enjoy some hearty breakfast from options available here. Pair it with your favourite cup of brew along with choices of veg/non-veg menu. Sit at the outdoor section amidst the lush greenery to enjoy the cool morning breeze with a cup of your favourite Latte. Located in the bylanes of Hindustan Park, Gariahat in the premise of South Calcutta Club this place is creating buzz ever since it opened its gates in Calcutta after Hyderabad. It can be termed as a place for "Coffee Fanatics" as you can imagine almost every types/kind of coffee here. We opted for the Chicken Olive Sandwiches and Cheesy Garlic Bread with a cup of Malabar Monsoon and a glass of Nitro Brew. You just cannot miss on this cheesy sandwich with minced chicken and olives being dressed in mayo and perfectly grilled. Make sure you opt for the Nitro brew and Monsoon Malabar (100% arabica medium roast) if you have a good knowledge of brewing. While the caffeine content is low in both but the taste is pretty strong Next on we had Cherry tomato buffalo mozzarella bruschetta, Spaghetti with mushrooms and olives, BBQ chicken wings, and Cheesy chicken Fillets in bbq sauce. The chicken Fillets were more like thinly sliced KFC styled chicken with bbq sauce and cheese topped in it does a pretty good job, while the spaghetti wasn't a hit at all. The food is no extraordinary but if you are a sucker of such pretty Insta worthy places you should visit here. For a sweet tooth person like me, would recommend their Nutella Blend and cold Coffee with ice cream. Pro Tip: Drop here in the evening to enjoy the beauty of the place.