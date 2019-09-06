Things You Can Do In Kolkata For Free!

There's nothing that can beat the beauty of a sunset. You don't just gaze at a sunset, you experience it. And you can have the best one at the city's famous Princep Ghat. With the Vidyasagar Setu in the foreground and the river flowing below, the stunning sunset view will leave you awestruck and overwhelmed at the same time. It'll just immediately make you feel at peace.

Besides Princep, you can get similar feels at other ghats in the Hooghly area like Outram Ghat, Armenian Ghat, Fairlie Ghat and Babu Ghat.