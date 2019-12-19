Make Your Shoe Game Personal: Get Your Name Stitched On These Gorgeous Shoes

Always Around, a Kolkata-based label of designer Shreya Goenka and her small team, sells an array of colourful and stylish footwear that can be customised to your (feet) perfection. Located in Salt Lake, their cosy studio exhibits designed shoes and matching potli bags for women.

One can find bridal, casual and occasion wear shoes with hand-embroidered and mirror work designs. From slip-ons to mojjari juttis, loafers, ballerinas and even chappals, the options are diverse. Looking for something casual? Check out their denim loafers and mules, comfy and stylish at the same time. While their zari hand-emboidered ones are perfect for any bride-to-be, you can also opt for their floral motif embellished block heels on which you can get your initials stitched. How cool is that?

They customise shoes according to your preferred choice of embroidery, fabric, colour, heel size and type. So, we suggest you to unleash all your imaginations and let them do the magic. They also make shoes for toddlers on order. Time to twin with your little ones!

Everything available at the studio can be customised to your liking and hence prices may vary. An average price range for bridal shoes is between INR 1,800 and INR 7,000 and the whole process of designing the shoe can take up to three weeks. Once ready the shoes are delivered at your doorstep. However, we recommend you to come to the store for a trial.