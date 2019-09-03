Go Krazzy with Nolen Gur & Rabri Waffles Again!

Krazzy for Waffles is here at Lord Sinha Road. It's a kiosk. So the basic idea is to hop in, grab your favourite waffle or shakes and get going. You'll get your waffles on the go. They have an elaborate menu with waffles ranging from Kitkat, Dark Chocolate, Blueberry, Strawberry and more. The Wafflewiches and the Bubble Waffle are also worth mentioning. But the star of the show is the Nolen Gur Waffle which has the Nolen Gur Ice-cream from Pabrai's and is topped with Gur and Sandesh. The second star of the show is the Rabri Waffle. Who doesn't like Rabri? Have some light waffles for your breakfast or end your day with a Wafflewich.