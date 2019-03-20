Dial These Places In The City For Healthy Meals Delivered Fresh At Your Doorsteps

NightKitchen can be your knight in shining armour who is ready to feed you tasty and healthy food even in the dead of night. So no more bingeing on leftovers, as they prepare everything fresh for the midnighters. There are healthy options like Caesar and Greek salads, light meals like the seafood soup of Zuppa. Need more fuel to keep the midnight oil burning? They have mains like Singapore fried rice, garlic chicken, chilli fish and more. All priced reasonably within INR 300, NightKitchen delivers across the city. Remember to place your order at least an hour ahead. They are open to take orders till 4 am in the morning.