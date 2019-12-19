Kit Kat Shakes & Spicy Chicken Pizzas?Pop By Uncultured Cafe & Bar Right Away

In love with Uncultured Cafe & Bar already for its ambience, service, food and music. I went to this place on the day of the India Pakistan match, the crowd was amazing and also the weather. I totally enjoyed the moment. I recommend sitting on the terrace after 4:30 because Delhi weather won't let you sit before that, Mind it. There are big screens on each floor so you can't miss the match. Honestly, Uncultured is one of the best places I've been too in Delhi. 1. Chicken Peri Peri Pizza Rs. 555 Pulled barbequed Peri Peri chicken Spanish onions, mushrooms, mayonnaise was so good. If you love spicy chicken you should definitely try this pizza. 2. Dahi Ke kebab Rs. 375 Crisply fried in fresh curd & cottage cheese kebabs coriander & ginger sauce wasn't that great tasted okayish. 3. KitKat shakes Rs. 325 KitKat shake is my all time favourite. The consistency was perfect and it tasted damn good. 4. Oreo shakes Rs. 325 KitKat and Oreo shake almost tasted the same. 5. Watermelon Mule Rs. 325 Perfect for Delhi summers! 6. Paan Kiwi mint Hookah Rs. 2500 We took the large hookah but I found it to be expensive. If you're in Delhi make sure you visit this place. ♥️