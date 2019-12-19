Move Over Regular Gift Platters! Surprise Your Loved Ones With Exciting Food Trays Instead!

How about gifting your loved ones their favourite Chinese or Italian food platter instead of those run-of-the-mill gift hampers?

KB's Foodworks is a catering and delivery service that does food packing, food trays, gift platters, indoor and outdoor catering and also takes bulk orders for all kinds of occasions. Be it a birthday, anniversary, rakhi or bhai duj celebration at home, parties or weddings, KB's will take care of those crazy hunger pangs. New to the city and looking for a dabba service? KB’s daily food service is here for those of you staying in PGs or working here. All three meals will be delivered to your doorstep at a monthly rate of INR 4,000 - INR 5,000.

KB's got Indian, Chinese, Mexican, Italian and Thai cuisines as well as desserts. When you’ve got food, why go for the boring dry fruits, sweets and fruit gift platters? Opt for their decorative food trays/platters comprising munchies, baked dishes, main course and luscious desserts! Decide the menu for yourself (choose from over 300 dishes!) and then watch them work their magic. The food comes in glass bowls while the platter can be customised with personal messages or pictures of your loved ones. Best part? The trays, bowls and the decorations can be returned. You only pay for the food you eat. Their staff will deliver the trays at your place and also collect it after the party's over.

Hosting a gathering at your casa? KB's will send chefs, stewards and all the cutlery too. They'll also clean up after the meals so that you can enjoy without worrying about the mess. Seriously, what more do you need?

Their minimum order limit is INR 1,500.