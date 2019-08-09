This 1835 Marble Palace In Kolkata Is Stocked With European Art, Chandeliers, Clocks & History

Head to Marble Palace in Jorasanko and get to admire an eclectic collection of art and antiques from Europe. This jaw-dropping mansion is a throwback to the Raj era and the wealth of zamindars of that time. Made in 1835 with Italian marble by one of the richest merchants and landlords of Bengal— Raja Rajendra Mullick Bahadur, it drips gaudy decadence.

With a medley collection of art and antiques like chandeliers, clocks, urns etc, the palace is more like a hotch-potch museum of paraphernalia collected over years. The things to look out for here is the lovely marble flooring, the the Belgian glass mirrors, rich wall panels, and some 70 works of art brought in 1830 from Europe (including a Rubens and some original Raja Ravi Varmas).

The palace is a private residence which is inhabited by the royal descendants of Raja Rajendra Mullick Bahadur. The structure of the mansion is originally Neoclasical in style but it beautifully blends with traditional Bengali style of architecture with open courtyards.

