In today’s stressful world when a host of negative emotions rule the human mind, meditation is not a luxury, but a necessity. A key to sustaining happiness and peace of mind, meditation has helped millions over the world to bring about a positive change in their lives and improve work efficiency. So leave all things aside and take a deep breath!
Breathe In, Breathe Out; De-Stress At These Meditation Classes In Kolkata
Brahma Kumaris Rajyoga Meditation Centre
Brahma Kumaris is an international non-governmental organisation known for its spiritual teachings of Rajyoga meditation. It offers foundation courses in meditation through each of its centers spread across the world. Raja yoga is an easy form of meditation that helps you to relax your mind, empower your consciousness, harmonises your relationships and brings out the best in you.
Mystic Yoga
With their presence across multiple locations around the city, Mystic Yoga attempts to bring positive changes among people by offering yoga asana - Power Yoga, Therapeutic Yoga, and meditation classes and its related philosophies in its purest form. They provide a four-week mindfulness meditation course comprising four sessions (held every week) of two hours each. They also host other activities and programmes like music therapy, weight loss programs, de-addiction programmes along with meditation and yoga classes.
Sattva Yog
Meditation helps in controlling stress management and enhances our spiritual well-being. Sattva Yoga located in Jodhpur Park has been proudly associated with the Indian military. Many leading corporate and medical professionals have chosen Sattva Yoga Studio for their fitness needs. They hold weekly classes for meditation and pranayama along with special shatakarma sessions for disease management.
Art Of Living
With its manifold benefits - a calm mind, good concentration, clarity of perception and improvement in communication, inner strength and relaxation, meditation is said to be deeper than sleep. The Art of Living, a not-for-profit organisation operating globally in 156 countries has touched the lives of over 370 million people with their stress-elimination programmes like meditation, breathing techniques and yoga. Get enrolled with their programmes if you wanna overcome stress, depression, and violent tendencies.
