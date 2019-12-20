This Iconic Park Street Restaurant Is Going To Make You Say One Thing: Mocambo Khush Hua!

We all know how famous Park Street is for its concentration of high quality and top-notch restaurants. But one place which add to the iconic stature of Park Street is Mocambo.

Sitting there with its majestic presence, it is a giant in the restaurant business. Located on Mirza Ghalib Street (erstwhile Free School Street), Mocambo's establishment is imposing to say the least. Started in 1956, Mocambo was that typical place where the elites used to come for their steaks and wine. The place has still kept the charm of the 70s alive, with the typical red lamp shades of an American jazz bar, and the attendants in their unique turbaned uniform.

Coming to the food, almost every dish here is a story in itself. A must-try is their chef's special fish florentine bekti steak baked with cheese sauce and chopped spinach. For hors d'oeuvres, start with their Cecil's Jazzed, which is a meat ball, and Almost Famous (die hard prawn lovers will have their jaws drop to the ground because it is half a kilo of fried prawns served with aioli). There's more for you to explore such as crab meat cocktail, spicy tuna fish dip and Italian style garlic herb prawns.

But if you have come to Mocambo and not had their signature and heritage dish, then your visit won't be worthwhile. Of course we're talking about the Devilled Crab, which is baked crab meat in cheese and mustard sauce, served in the crab shell. To spoon out the cheesy crab meat out of the shell is an experience which can only be enjoyed when you sit ther and eat in that environment. Meat lovers have a lot on their plate to choose from: read fish teak, minced pork steak, ham steak Singapore, mutton hamburger steak, grilled beef burger steak and Irish Chateaubriand beef steak.

Another iconic dish which is synotnymous with Mocambo is the 'Baked Alaska', which is literally on fire when it's brough to you. The effect of the flame comes from lighting the brandy poured around and the layers of the dessert include a sponge cake smeared with strawberry jam and topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. All of this is covered with baked meringue, hence the name Baked Alaska.

