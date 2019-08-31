Head To These National Parks in Bengal For Lush Greenery & Rare Birds, Animals Sightings

It's home to over 250 species of birds and endangered animals like the Black Asiatic Bear and the Red Panda that's rare to spot because they usually sleep during the day and set out to look for food only after sunset. The forests are so dense that it's difficult for sunlight to reach the park making it impossible to trek through the jungles after sunset. So, if you do manage to spot a red panda, consider yourself extremely lucky! Get a glimpse of different types of rhododendrons (a few that are over 300 years old!) in full bloom and rare birds or go trekking!