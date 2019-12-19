New Coffee Place Alert! Hit Up Roastery Coffee House In Hindustan Park For A Kickass Brew

The old canteen of Calcutta South India Club has made way for Hyderabad's well-known Roastery Coffee House and the place is all kinds of awesome. The entrance is lined with trees and potted plants on both sides. The outdoor section will take you back to the British era with it's vintage-y decor (think old-style white chairs and black and white tile flooring) and the club in the background while the indoor area will give you old-world Europe and Bengal feels. It exudes an aesthetic charm with handcrafted ikat curtains, upholstery and silk hanging lamps and planters. Even the crockery they use is handcrafted.

Nishant Sinha, the owner, loves coffee. No wonder the place has a menu with over 15-page dedicated entirely to coffee! We tried the Pour Over Medium Roast Mandalkhan Coffee that is brewed for about three minutes by pouring hot water on the coffee grounds allowing it to absorb its oils and essence before it passes through the filter giving you a clean cup of coffee. Do not miss out on their signature Cascara that is served both hot and cold. We tried the Cold Brew Cascara - sun dried husk of coffee cherry brewed in cold water for 24 hours! - and absolutely loved it. Also, try the really smooth Ice-Cream Blended Coffee - it's one of their bestsellers.

The Roastery Signature Cheesy Onion Rings is probably one of the best that we've had. Layered with cheese, coated with panko bread and deep-fried, served with their in-house chilli garlic sauce, the dish is so tasty that you'll be left wanting for more. If you like pasta, then go for their Spaghetti Mushroom Aglio Olio tossed in olive oil with basil, garlic, cherry tomatoes and olives.

Roastery also sells coffee beans/grounds in case you wanna buy.