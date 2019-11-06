Your Joe Made Right: 10 Kinds of Coffee You Must Try In Kolkata This Winter

To begin with, it's the only cafe that serves a cortado in the city! And tbh, it's not surprising because Zareen of Zee's have learnt her coffee making tricks from one of the elite culinary schools in the world, Le Cordon Bleu. Her espressos, lattes and mochas are definitely must haves, but her cortado is something special. A Spanish coffee made with equal portions of espresso and milk, this is kind of similar to the Italian macchiato, except it uses steamed milk instead of a frothy one. The milk acts to cut down on the coffee acidity so you can keep sipping on cups of it to tide you through all the deadlines.