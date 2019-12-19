Dress Up Like Meena Kumari In These Retro Blouses From This Quaint Shop In Dunlop

From quarter sleeves, ruffled hems to floral and bow back designs, this Dunlop-based designer studio by Sayanti Ghosh is reinventing yesteryear blouses and how. Sayanti incorporates various elements of nature on her designs that are sure to trigger a flurry of compliments. You have to visit the store to adore the sheer detailing on her handcrafted pieces.

Her collection is an amalgamation of colors and prints, infused with natural elements like birds, flowers and lakes. She effortlessly incorporates kantha stitch, madhubani, 3D embroidery and paithani on her blouses. How about sporting some sheuli flowers on your blouse? We found beautiful artsy blouses with sheuli and rose embroidery, giving a stunning 3D effect (super classy we say!) Another bestseller (that is what we are told) is a bright silk blouse with a gorgeous Maa Durga embroidery on the back, no less than a piece of art. Pair this white a subtle white saree and get ready to grab eyeballs. You can also customise the blouses as per your size and choice of design.

Love experimenting with blouse cuts but want to keep the aesthetics intact? Well, then opt for this ruffled sleeved pure linen sheuli blouse with back strings. While the ruffled sleeves exude yesteryear vibes, the backless cut is sensuous.

If you don't want to compromise on the comfy factor, we suggest take a look at their sarees. Their range of beautiful cotton sarees with hand-stitched floral motifs are perfect to brave the Kolkata heat and look stylish at the same time.

While blouses start from INR 2,000, sarees are priced INR 3,000 onwards.