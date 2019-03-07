How many times have you had to drop the idea of wearing a saree because your designer couldn’t get your blouse right or couldn’t give it to you on time? It’s painful we know. But ladies, why should we put up this pain when we can just buy a ready-made blouse? Not only are these available widely but can also be picked up last minute and can totally save your day. And to make things easier (like we always do), we’ve compiled a list of the top places for ready-made blouses in Chennai. Now, ditch worrying and get what you want today!!
Ditch Stitching And Rock It Like A Desi Girl With This List Of Top Places For Ready Made Blouses In Chennai
How many times have you had to drop the idea of wearing a saree because your designer couldn’t get your blouse right or couldn’t give it to you on time? It’s painful we know. But ladies, why should we put up this pain when we can just buy a ready-made blouse? Not only are these available widely but can also be picked up last minute and can totally save your day. And to make things easier (like we always do), we’ve compiled a list of the top places for ready-made blouses in Chennai. Now, ditch worrying and get what you want today!!
Soch
Offering an extensive collection of silk blouses with work like zari, embroidery, zardozi and more, Soch has great ready made blouses for festive and party wear. Prices start from INR 1500.
Jashn
With only metallic ready made blouses in almost every tone of silver and gold, Jashn keeps it simple yet relevant. The silver tone blouses are quite popular and are also available in sleeveless patterns. You can even get alterations done for an extra charge. Prices for gold blouses start from INR 400 and silver ones start from INR 2800.
Pothys
Given its specialization in the silk department, Pothys has an exquisite range of ready made silk blouses as well. From simple zari and prints to heavy zardozi embroidery on blouses, you can choose from plenty of options here. Priced for simple blouses start from INR 400 while the heavy ones start from INR 6000.
- Upwards: ₹ 780
Neeru’s
Featuring an array of both simple and heavy ready made blouses, Neeru’s has a blouse for every saree. The simple ones are mainly available in raw silk while the heavier ones come with banarasi and zardozi work. Prices for the simpler blouses start from INR 1200 while the embroidered ones start from INR 3000.
- Upwards: ₹ 1500
Kay
With a great variety in everything, Kay shines in the blouse department as well. The ready-made blouses come mostly in cotton and chanderi, with batik print ones being among the fast selling ones. As for the heavy blouses, these come in stonework, zardozi work on banarsi, net and brocade fabrics. Prices start from INR 1800 and go up till INR 9000. They even have a 30 percent sale on some of their blouses right now.
- Upwards: ₹ 15000
Sarvana Stores
Abundance is the central theme of this store and the ready-made blouse department here is also in line with that. From stretchable polyester blouses to lace, cotton, printed, silk and velvet blouses - you cannot run out of options here. Prices start from just INR 150 and go up till INR 1500.
Welcome Number One Blouse
A one-stop blouse destination, this tiny shop is like a ready-made blouse galore. From simple cotton blouses to heavy stone, metallic and embroidery ones, there’s something for everyone here. Prices start from INR 130 and can go up to INR 600.
Nimanis
Located in Sowcarpet, Nimani hosts a lot of customers for its ready-made blouses every day. From catchy digital prints to heavy stonework blouses, there are an array of ready-made blouse options to choose from. Prices start from INR 850.
Abhiramis Clothing Store
This boutique in Valasaravakkam is a family clothing shop and you will get apparel for men women and children here. They have a section for ready-made blouses that you can either wear as crop tops or pair it up with a saree or lehenga. The collection at Abhiramis pans over plain golden blouses with minimal embroidery to floral embroidered blouses. They even keep brightly coloured blouses that will bring that pizaaz to your look.
Colours Choice
This massive store in T. Nagar sells apparel for women from sarees to cute tees. They even keep jeans and skirts. We liked their readymade blouse collection for it's variety and designs. They have pretty block printed patterns and we even saw one or two kalamkari blouses in their set. Some blouses are to be worn over the head and are made using stretchy material to fit most sizes while the rest have hooks in the front or back. We even saw a few button down blouses and we really liked that style. Paired with high waisted jeans or a long skirt those blouses would really look fab.
Fabloon
Kumaran Silks
This iconic store in T.Nagar is famous for their textile and handloom silk sarees. They offer cotton and georgette sarees too. To match their collection, they have readymade blouses and take up customised orders as well. Their in-house tailors do a good job with the fit and their range is vast enough for you to pick a blouse that will suit any saree or lehenga.
Athreya Blouses
This specialty store sells a vast collection of designer readymade blouses. They have beautiful ikkat creations as well as some interesting brocade designs. You will find blouses with different neck and back cuts that will bring that stylish modern look to your ensemble. Rock those drapes with a beautiful golden bordered white blouse of a indo-western kalamkari blouse. They also have blouses with Fan and puff sleeves for that vintage classic look which is once again hitting the fashion trends.
