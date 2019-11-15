Ladies! We all have been in that situation where we are hunting for a blouse at the last minute. Be it for a surprise office ethnic day or even a friend's engagement in a short notice or you just don't have the time and patience to get a blouse stitched for the upcoming wedding, readymade blouses are always our saving grace. If you are wondering where you can find good readymade blouses in the city, we've got you sorted. Check out these stores for the perfect blouse for your saree (more like a Robin to your Batman?).
Get That Desi Girl Look On With Readymade Blouses From These Stores In The City
Ladies! We all have been in that situation where we are hunting for a blouse at the last minute. Be it for a surprise office ethnic day or even a friend's engagement in a short notice or you just don't have the time and patience to get a blouse stitched for the upcoming wedding, readymade blouses are always our saving grace. If you are wondering where you can find good readymade blouses in the city, we've got you sorted. Check out these stores for the perfect blouse for your saree (more like a Robin to your Batman?).
JS Plaza
When in wardrobe distress, our good old Commercial Street always comes to the rescue. Located on Ebrahim Street just parallel to Commercial Street, JS Plaza is home to fabrics, readymade blouses, and salwar suits. As you walk into the age-old complex, you will find multiple shops that sell readymade blouses in different styles and fabrics. You can also get a saree to match the blouses and complete that desi girl look without breaking the bank.
Umbara Designs Cholimaker
Always on a lookout for blouses of different styles that are made out of handlooms? Umbara Designs Cholimaker is your haven. Be it a classic cut, one with bell-sleeves or those that work even as crop tops, find everything under one roof at Umbara. They stock up on pretty kalamkari, ikats, and silk blouses starting at INR 470. All the blouses are made by women who are looking to earn an ethical livelihood. So, while buying from here you are also supporting women empowerment (who run the world? GIRLS!).
Hollywood Tailor
The very Bollywood inspired store that specialises in readymade blouses of all kinds, Hollywood Tailor (well, oxymoron much?) located in Ebrahim Sahib Street is the writer's personal favourite. If you don't have the time or patience to deal with the whole bespoke business, Hollywood Tailors won't disappoint you. Starting at INR 550, find blouses made out cotton, digitally printed material, embellished blouses and ones with laces and nets. The sizes here start at small and are adjustable up to a few inches.
Assya Designer Studio
If you want to avoid the crowd and hustle bustle of Cmmercial Street, head to Assya Designer Studio in Safina Plaza. Their collection of readymade blouses will leave you amazed and spoilt for choice. Think halter necks, backless cholis, long-sleeved blouses, and classic black, gold and silver ones. They also alter them to your size or make the exact same piece that would fit you just right. They have sarees and skirts that you can pair your blouse with and have a whole new outfit for the next Sangeet.
Shoaib Ladies Tailor & Readymade Blouse
Shoaib Ladies Tailor & Readymade Blouse in Malleshwaram is everything sundar, sastha, tikkav. Simple classic cuts, long sheer blouses, and black and golden blouses find everything within a budget at Shoaib Ladies Tailor & Readymade Blouse. Find ornate ones with embroidery and mirror work to even the Padmavat ones that he can easily replicate and make you the star of the evening starting at INR 350 upwards.
Tamara
JP Nagar folks, this one is for you. If you are looking to buy readymade blouses as well as jewellery pieces, head straight to Tamara located in JP Nagar 7th Phase. Find kalamkari, ikat and printed readymade blouses that you can pair with a plain saree and also the classic golden ones that can be paired with almost any saree. There are also pieces that would work as a crop top starting at INR 800.
House Of Blouse
If you have no time to step out of your house or office and go through the struggle of finding the right blouse, don't worry! House of Blouse has got your back. All you got to do is hit up their website, select the style, fabric and size and get your blouse delivered at your doorstep. They have a wide range of ready-made blouses ranging from V necks, halter necks, backless ones, and classic cuts that you can choose from.
