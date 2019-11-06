Kolkata Now Boasts A Brand New American Brasserie And We Bring You A First-Hand Sneak Peek

Swanky seating arrangements, minimalistic yet opulent decor, gourmet food and of course refreshing beverages - all this and more perfectly describe New Delhi-based American brasserie Saz, which recently opened its doors at the Fort Knox building in Camac Street. Named after a New Orleans' classic cocktail, which is often referred to as 'a fun cousin of the Old Fashion,' Saz (short for Sazerac) serves some of the finest feel-good food and drinks.

A swanky 28ft bar, monochrome patterned flooring, and well-lit interiors - we are the digging at the rich American vibes of the place. Soothing electro-jazz music further adds to the charm. If you wish to spend some cosy time with your bae we suggest taking a spot at one of their six booths sporting chic graphic art of celebs like Rihanna, Lady Gaga and Donald Trump!

The food menu is a celebration of American culinary classic like Truffled Mushroom on Sourdough, Hassleback Potatoes, Tenderloin Steak, Lamb Burger, Buffalo Chicken Wings, Wood Fired Pizza and Home-cut Tagliatelle. These wholesome dishes are perfectly complemented by an unparalleled cocktail list featuring The Classic Sazerac, Houston we have a problem, My precious, Of all the G&T's in the world.

