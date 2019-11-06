Kolkata Now Boasts A Brand New American Brasserie And We Bring You A First-Hand Sneak Peek

Saz - American Brasserie

Elgin, Kolkata
Fort Knox, 9th Floor, 6, Camac Street, Elgin, Kolkata

Swanky seating arrangements, minimalistic yet opulent decor, gourmet food and of course refreshing beverages - all this and more perfectly describe New Delhi-based American brasserie Saz, which recently opened its doors at the Fort Knox building in Camac Street. Named after a New Orleans' classic cocktail, which is often referred to as 'a fun cousin of the Old Fashion,' Saz (short for Sazerac) serves some of the finest feel-good food and drinks. 

A swanky 28ft bar, monochrome patterned flooring, and well-lit interiors - we are the digging at the rich American vibes of the place. Soothing electro-jazz music further adds to the charm. If you wish to spend some cosy time with your bae we suggest taking a spot at one of their six booths sporting chic graphic art of celebs like Rihanna, Lady Gaga and Donald Trump!

The food menu is a celebration of American culinary classic like Truffled Mushroom on Sourdough, Hassleback Potatoes, Tenderloin Steak, Lamb Burger, Buffalo Chicken Wings, Wood Fired Pizza and Home-cut Tagliatelle. These wholesome dishes are perfectly complemented by an unparalleled cocktail list featuring The Classic Sazerac, Houston we have a problem, My precious, Of all the G&T's in the world.

Saz also has a private cabin aka an ATM (A Ta Maison), exclusive for members. Spread across 350sqft, the area is richly done with plush couches, bookshelves, vintage collectables like telephone and polaroid cameras. You can book the place for a certain amount and avail facilities like butler service, cigar collection, play station, music collection or even watch your favourite Netflix shows on a giant LED TV. There's also an outdoor seating area where you can smoke or have your fave shisha.
