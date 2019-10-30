Shim Shim- The Gateway For Having Yummy Beef Dishes In Kolkata...

Shim Shim is the only best place for having quality beef dishes in the City of Joy at an affordable pricing. The ambience is simple yet very charming. Maybe because the owner herself is an extremely talented person with lots of positive vibes. I love their Momos they are just perfect. Tasty filling, soft and juicy. Not to forgot their Keema Rice which was on point. I also had their Beef Chilli & Mongolian Beef. Both the dishes are rocking. The staffs here are friendly, attentive and very courteous. However ,if you nhave not visited the place yet then you must have missing something very amazing. The place will make you fall in love with them.