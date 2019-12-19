Get Starstruck By This Place's Delectable Chinese And North Indian Food

Located on the 4th floor of the mall right next to the INOX ticket counter, Starstruck is perfect for a quiet meal with family and friends. A part of Privy Ultra Lounge, this restaurant has gone through a lot of change in its decor through the years. From a blingy and filmy ambience with Hollywood movie posters to now a more elegant and sophisticated one (you'll still find small frames and posters of artistes on the walls, though!), a lot has changed, except the food of course.

The food here has just gotten better. The restaurant serves a wide range of dishes in Chinese, North Indian, Continental and Mughlai cuisines but it's the former two that has our heart. Be it the different soups, Spring Rolls, the very appetising Tandoori Platter or the pork and fish varieties - this place does them so well and how! If Chinese is what your stomach is craving for, then go for the Pan Fried Noodles - crispy, soft noodles and assorted veggies served in soya garlic sauce. If you like rice, then order the Chicken Chill or Sichuan fried rice - both have enough flavour to be eaten on their own but when you have a tangy Kung Pao Chicken or some exotic veggies in Manchurian Sauce, why have it by itself!

For some North Indian comfort food, the Murgh Makhni Delhiwali and Dal Makhani must be ordered, and mopped up with kulchas or Jeera Rice. The portions are large enough for three people. The Shahi, Lucknowi and Peshawari platters are also a must-try here - they come with either rice or Indian bread, a main course, papad and salad.