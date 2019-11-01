This Modern Day Pub Offers Some Killer Quick Bites & Unlimited Soda Water!

Where Desi meets cool - Barf Soda Pani is that fun place to be. Located in the Magma Building, Park Street, this is a modern-day pub spreading fun vibes. The ambience is laid back and they have a wonderful concept of on the house soda and water that you can pour as many times as you need. Their range of finger food and small plates will definitely leave one spoiled for choices. But if you're really looking to let your hair down, celebrate the digital detox campaign initiated by them this season. The main idea behind this initiative is for people to bond and engage in real conversations over good food while eating out and to do that they urge you to spend 30 minutes away from your phones. Locked in a box, with a set timer, you get to relax, unwind and chat your heart away without the stress or FOMO weighing you down. Cool, right? And the best part? On successfully carrying out the detox session, you get free shots or complimentary dishes. Certainly, it's a win-win situation for everyone.