Jazz Up Your Weekend With These 10 Sunday Brunches

Sit in the open, enjoy a glass of bubbly and make your Sunday a better one. One of the latest addition to Kolkata's night scene, the Aura Skybar is a trendy new hot spot for the party people of Kolkata. But come Sunday this sprawling rooftop space opens up to host you for a sumptuous brunch. It's not any other randomly put together spread we are talking about. Aura will help you kick off your Sundays with bae or buds in the laziest and chill way with a spread that's complemented with boozy drinks. Load up on food that pairs well with your bubbly and soak up the sun on the rooftop terrace that also affords a stellar view. The spread is available between 12 pm to 3:45 pm and is priced at INR 2,399 ++