ExperienceBengal : Five Things You Must Do When In Shantiniketan

When in Shantiniketan you must go to Srijani Shilpagram to get a taste of East and North-East India’s richness and diversity. The most striking feature of Srijani Shilpagram are the traditional huts of all the different states of East India. Hop from one hut to another and in doing so from one state to another. It is an absolute delight to see the mud, bamboo, straw huts with beautiful murals on the walls and exhibits of daily life in the grounds outside. A tour of the whole place takes about two hours. You do not need a guide for this one because it’s self-explanatory.