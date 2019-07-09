This Hyderabad Based Coffee House Is Now Here For All Coffee Lovers!

Situated in the ground floor of Calcutta South India Club. Roastery coffee house is having a menu second to none in this city. The extremely courteous staff here will guide you through each and every step of all kind of coffee making process so that you can order a brew suitable for your palette. The ambience takes you back in the French Colonial era with bright yellow walls and dimly lit interiors, providing seating areas both outside in open air, as well as indoors. The house has to offer an array of scrumptious food (Breakfast, Italian, Continental) to go with the variety of hot and cold brew coffee of your choice. Also, it is the only place in town to serve hot/cold brew Cascara coffee! This is simply heaven for coffee lovers. And if you are a chai-person, simply going through their elaborate menu might just inspire you to change sides for once!