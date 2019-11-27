Arancini, Mozzarella Or Panna Cotta: This Place Serves Authentic Italian Food Which Is To Die For

There's a new destination for vegetarians, if you are totally into Italian food. The place is To Die For (that is actually what it is called!). Sitting in the posh locality of Ballygunge, take the lane diagonally opposite Ice Skating Rink or the one opposite Gurusaday Road to the reach the restaurant. We like how there's a very earthy vibe right when you enter - think modern art installations made out of broken ceramic ware.

We started off with the orange basil mojito and tamarind rosemary chilli cooler. The mojito was served with sliced oranges and the chilli cooler had a dash of spicy aftertaste due to the chilli. For appetisers, we stuck with the mushroom crostini (garlicky mushroom with herbs on toasts) and arrancini (which are risotto balls served with homemade tomato sauce). But our pick from the lot was the pesto bell pepper and mozzarella sandwich, we couldn't stop the mozzarella from overflowing out of the toasted breads.

It was an overload of cheese as we gorged on the leek and goats cheese tortellini with leek white wine sauce for the mains. Well cooked, the tortellini will taste better if you try it with the sauce. And finally for some sweet tooth craving, we called it a night with the vanilla panna cotta served with orange glaze and deconstructed orange. The panna cotta was certainly the best takeaway from the meal and it is a must-try when you're visiting To Die For.