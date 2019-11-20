Gather Your Squad & Let Your Hair Down At This Gastropub In New Town

Take a break from those hectic schedules and hit up Traffic Gastropub with your gang today!

Located on the top floor of City Centre 2 in New Town, this pub offers a fine array of North Indian, Chinese, Italian and Continental food along with an amazing selection of cocktails. With street-themed rustic interiors, lovely wall art, murals, and cosy corners, this place is perfect for a good time with your gang. The decor is pretty-much influenced by the usual traffic scenes and signals that you get to see in the city.

Make sure you try their special and very creamy Parmesan Crusted Fish and Chicken Poutine. Pork lovers cannot leave without trying the Pork Chops while all you pizza people must try the Tandoori Chicken Pizza. Vegetarians can opt for the Primavera Pizza that's topped with zucchini, broccoli, corn and lots of cheese. Looking for something light to munch on? Go for the Traffic Nachos that comes with chicken and house dips.

Their cocktails, for sure, have quirky names, to say the least. Buy A Daru Ki Tanki for your friend who can't get enough of alcohol. Gift a Thai Spa (gin, basil leaves, kaffir lime leaves, galanjal lemongrass, and coconut water served in a spa tray along with lemongrass stick) to that mate who desperately needs a spa session! There are other unique ones like Tumse Na Ho Payega, Traffic Photographic, Murbasa, Bengal Hurricane and Maal Ka Gola.