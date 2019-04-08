Waffle Away! List Of Places You Can Go To Get The Best Waffles In Town

This one lives upto its name of serving up some crazy combinations of flavours. You have binged on nolen gur in a lot of forms, now how about a nolen gur waffle? We also could not get enough of the rabri malai on crunchy waffle with dry fruits on top for some added texture. They are going strong with 3 outlets in the city already. Best part? They are open till midnight! If you wish to surprise someone on their birthday with a waffle instead of cake that is.