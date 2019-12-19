This Designer Label In Lake Market Has Been Hiding In The Open

Don't judge a store by its entrance. Appearing humble from the outside, Wardrobe Treasures is a Delhi-based brand and has tied up with Kolkata-based designer Priti Nathany's YOU Ensembles. YOU is quite an old and popular name and Priti and husband Navneet Nathany are the owners of the store.

Their collection is worth admiring for hours. The chiffon kurtis with dupattas are what we saw first. Then we moved on to the chanderi collection. The long kurtis were gorgeous with intricate mukesh work. We spotted immaculate anchor suta work on this sea green kurti. Perfect for any festivity, we saw an orange sleeveless kurti with sequence work and another one with gota embroidery, which came with an attached crushed inner, giving it the look of a gown or a skirt being worn below.

The ghagra sets also excited us a lot, and we saw a ghagra top with cut daana work on net, available with a skirt and chunni, which can be worn for our best friend's D-Day. It is priced at INR 15,950. Apart from clothes from the owner's label, the store also keeps labels such as Lampi, Mathili's, Anju Varsha, K. Anshika and Mira to name a few. We loved a certain Indo-western chiffon tunic with violet dhoti pants priced at INR 9,950 from Mathili's. If there's an occasion coming up, we suggest you head here and pick something up from their luxury wardrobe.