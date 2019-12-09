Yum Alert: The Butter Chicken At This Outlet Is Pure Bliss For Foodies!

You all must have been a fan of the utterly delicious and most loved chicken dish -" The Butter Chicken" but do you know that the first invention of butter chicken was made in Delhi by a famous brand known as Moti Mahal. They have made their way to Calcutta and we can't keep calm! Moti Mahal was originated in the year 1947 in Delhi. Its popularity dates back to the era of Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and many more eminent personalities. A royal seating in the 6th floor of Celcia Tower in the heart of Park Street lies Moti Mahal Delux, serving you with most buttery, spicy, and tangy butter chicken. You get the best of Mughlai food here along with some other North Indian delicacies. They serve in both boneless and with a bone variation. Also, there is an option of half and full plate. Dip in your favourite roti/paratha and you are all set to experience the heavenly taste. We recommend you to try the garlic naan and the Chilli Cheese Naan. What's more? Their vegetarian items are equally delicious as the non-veg one. You should try out their Gosht Dum Biryani and it's different from the Kolkata style Biryani. From Gosht Rara to Prawn Masala to Murgh Tangdi Kebab it has got you all covered. Also, they gave a Chinese menu with items like Chilli Garlic Noodles, Chilli Chicken, Hot Garlic Chicken., Dimsums etc. But we would recommend you to dig into the Mughlai Cuisines here. You are surely going to miss their wholesome meal on the way back to your bed.