Paneer! Just the word is enough to cheer you up, right? With the New Year just round the corner, it’s time to give you a rundown of all the great paneer-based dishes we’ve had all year.
Four Dishes Ever Paneer Lover In The City Must Try
Ten-Second Takeaway
Paneer Biryani At Durga Restaurant
Just off the Matunga station lies Durga Restaurant and Bar, and do not let the name or the kind of place stop from entering this amazing joint. Seriously, two dishes here- the paneer pahadi kebab and paneer biryani are really good and you should definitely give them a shot.
- Price for two: ₹ 900
Paneer Paranthe At Prithvi Café
The warm and cosy Prithvi Café celebrates art, and evokes a sense of nostalgia every time we go here. But do you know they prepare awesome paneer paranthe? Served with dal makhani and pickle, if you haven’t had them yet, you are missing out on something.
- Price for two: ₹ 500
Paneer Makhani Roll From The Roll Company
If you are sitting at home and craving a paneer roll, we recommend trying the Roll Company in SoBo. The paneer makhani roll is our late night indulgence and you simply cannot miss this.
Well, thank us later and try these dishes out now.
This story is in partnership with Dunkin’ Donuts.
- Price for two: ₹ 500
