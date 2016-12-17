Four Dishes Ever Paneer Lover In The City Must Try

img-gallery-featured

Ten-Second Takeaway

Paneer! Just the word is enough to cheer you up, right? With the New Year just round the corner, it’s time to give you a rundown of all the great paneer-based dishes we’ve had all year.

Paneer Biryani At Durga Restaurant

Just off the Matunga station lies Durga Restaurant and Bar, and do not let the name or the kind of place stop from entering this amazing joint. Seriously, two dishes here- the paneer pahadi kebab and paneer biryani are really good and you should definitely give them a shot.

Casual Dining

Durga Restaurant & Bar

4.1

279-B, Nalla Mansion, Opp. Railway Station, Matunga East, Mumbai

image-map-default

Paneer Paranthe At Prithvi Café

The warm and cosy Prithvi Café celebrates art, and evokes a sense of nostalgia every time we go here. But do you know they prepare awesome paneer paranthe? Served with dal makhani and pickle, if you haven’t had them yet, you are missing out on something.

Cafes

Prithvi Cafe

4.4

Janki Kutir, 20, Next To Prithvi Theatre, Juhu Church Road, Juhu, Mumbai

image-map-default

Paneer Makhani Roll From The Roll Company

If you are sitting at home and craving a paneer roll, we recommend trying the Roll Company in SoBo. The paneer makhani roll is our late night indulgence and you simply cannot miss this.

Well, thank us later and try these dishes out now.

This story is in partnership with Dunkin’ Donuts.

Fast Food Restaurants

The Roll Company

4.5

Laxmi Woolen Mills Compound, 13-A/14, Shakti Mills Lane, Mahalaxmi West, Mumbai

image-map-default