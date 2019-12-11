This Asian Themed Restaurant Is Definitely Winning Hearts!

For a person around Nesco or Goregaon West, a usually business day may find them in a tough spot to select a good decent restaurant to unwind. This may be a past concern as FuJou - Asian Bistro & Lounge, is now open right at HUB Mall. We found the restaurant to be almost 60% occupied on a Thursday. The interiors were decent, bright lights, TV screen viewable across the open hall seating area and a nice little BAR counter. The food menu has a decent spread, a separate section for the DJ console with some interesting chartbusters played around 800 PM, soft enough to have a conversation and loud enough to enjoy. The portion sizes were good, the presentation was decent and the service was quick. It seems people from nearby Nesco and the Corporate parks will find this place attractive especially with the menu friendly dishes. I am sure corporate offers will be exciting if introduced. We had tried the following: (Recommended) ▶Fujou Speical Cocktail ▶Cranberry Juice ▶Uramaki Sushi ▶Thai Basil Chicken Sushi ▶Mixed Dimsum - (Recommended) ▶Dragon Chicken ▶Sliced Fish in Hunan Sauce - (Recommended) I recommend this outlet, especially if you are working around the nearby vicinity.