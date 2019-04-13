Summer Special: Enjoy Aamras Puri At These Restaurants In Mumbai

This restaurant is undoubtedly the best when it comes to Maharashtrian food. And ask any Mumbaikar to point you in the direction of good aamras puri, Aaswad will top the list.



The aamras is made with drool-worthy Alphonso mangoes and is, without doubt, one of their most famous summer food items. Drop by for a quick lunch, and yes, aamras-puri is legit lunch goals.

#LBBTip- They are shut on Mondays.